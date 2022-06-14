NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi instructs recruitment of 10 lakh people in govt departments in 1.5 years- Check details

PM Narendra Modi directed the government department to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi instructs recruitment of 10 lakh people in govt departments in 1.5 years- Check details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 14) asked the government departments to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years in a "mission mode." PM Modi directed various departments to undertake the recruitment in organisations after the review of the status of the human resources in all government departments and ministries. Informing about the directions from PM Modi the PMO office took to Twitter and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years."

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

Live TV

PM Narendra ModiRecruitmentHR RecruitmentGovernment jobsPM Modi job announcement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'