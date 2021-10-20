हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi interacts with CEOs of global oil and gas firms, Mukesh Ambani attends

The broad theme of the interaction on Wednesday revolved around promotion of clean growth and sustainability. 

PM Narendra Modi interacts with CEOs of global oil and gas firms, Mukesh Ambani attends

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with CEOs and experts of global oil and gas sector.

The meeting was attended by heads of major global oil companies including Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. The Indian side was represented by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, among others.

This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India.

The broad theme of the interaction on Wednesday revolved around promotion of clean growth and sustainability. It also focused on areas like encouraging exploration and production in hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation.

The meeting also assumes importance in wake of spiraling increase in oil prices lately that is troubling major consuming countries like India. India has already made its stand clear that it wants a stable, predictable and dependable energy price regime.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiOil and gas sectorMukesh AmbaniSaudi AramcoSustainability
Next
Story

First-ever pig kidney transplant in human patient done in US

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Israeli scuba diver discovers 900 years old crusader sword