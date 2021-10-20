PM Narendra Modi interacts with CEOs of global oil and gas firms, Mukesh Ambani attends

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with CEOs and experts of global oil and gas sector.

The meeting was attended by heads of major global oil companies including Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. The Indian side was represented by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, among others.

This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India.

The broad theme of the interaction on Wednesday revolved around promotion of clean growth and sustainability. It also focused on areas like encouraging exploration and production in hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emissions reduction through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation.

The meeting also assumes importance in wake of spiraling increase in oil prices lately that is troubling major consuming countries like India. India has already made its stand clear that it wants a stable, predictable and dependable energy price regime.

