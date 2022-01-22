PM Narendra Modi interacts with district magistrates, talks about their role in good governance - key points

New Delhi: On Saturday (January 22), Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with district magistrates from various parts of the country on the implementation of key government schemes. "District administrations have an important role in good governance. It helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. Detail guidelines should be made for field visits and inspections," PM Modi said.

Chief Ministers of several states also took part in the interaction. Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech from the meeting:

- Teamwork of Centre, states and local administration yielding good results in aspirational districts

- Officials in aspirational districts now feel a great deal of satisfaction when they see the lives of people improving with their efforts

- Every district needs to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges

- Direct, emotional connect between administration and public is needed to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow

- Aspirational districts have proved that removing silos in the implementation process can result in one and one becoming eleven

- Government has identified 142 districts in 22 states lagging on just one or two parameters; they should take it as challenge to address that

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked DMs to make plans for taking various government benefits to every citizen in their districts in a time-bound manner. He also asked to take it up as a mission to make their respective districts visible on the global stage.

(With PTI inputs)

