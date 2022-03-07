PM Narendra Modi interacts with ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana' beneficiary, takes feedback - Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with ‘Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana’ beneficiaries and took feedback from them. During his interaction, PM Modi asked one 'Jan Aushadhi Yojana' beneficiary to share how the scheme has helped her financially.

Replying to the PM, she said, "It used to cost me Rs 1500-1600 to buy medicines earlier, and now with this scheme, it costs me between Rs 250-300."

PM Modi asks a 'Jan Aushadhi Yojana' beneficiary how the scheme has helped her financially. "It used to cost me Rs 1500-1600 to buy medicines earlier, and now with this scheme, it costs me between Rs 250-300," she said pic.twitter.com/NKMos2Wx1K — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Speaking on the occasion earlier, the PM said, ''The poor and the middle class have benefitted from the 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras', set up to provide generic drugs at affordable prices, and they saved about Rs 13,000 crore through the stores.''

PM Modi added said the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have reduced the apprehension of people over the cost of medicines. "Over 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. These are not just government stores but becoming solution centres for the common man,'' he added.

He further informed that the govt has regulated the price of over 800 medicines required to treat diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart ailment. "Today the poor can undergo dialysis for free. This govt cares for the poor. For diseases like cancer, diabetes, TB...over 800 medicines are available at capped prices,'' PM Modi said on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

The government has also ensured that the cost of stents and knee implants is also controlled, PM Modi said.

Earlier addressing the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said, "The Jan Aushadhi Yojana has brought in a revolution in India."

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a campaign launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

PMBJP stores have been set up to provide generic drugs, which are available at cheaper prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs. The government is celebrating the 'Jan Aushadhi Week' across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

In line with the prime minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8,600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, according to the PMO.

Live TV