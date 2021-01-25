PM Narendra Modi interacts with recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, asks children to keep these three pledges in mind

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 25, 2021) interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees and asked the children to keep three things in their mind.

In a video conferencing message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked children to keep these three pledges in their mind -- the first pledge was of consistency. "There should not be any slackening of the speed of the action," said PM Modi.

The second pledge was for the country, to which PM stated, "If we work for the country and treat every work in terms of the country, then that work will become greater than the self."

He asked the children to think what they can do for the country as India enters 75th year of independence.

The third was the pledge of humility. "Every success should spur us to be more polite as our humility will enable others to celebrate our success with us," expressed PM Modi.

Besides these pledges, the Prime Minister said that this year's awards are special as the recipient earned them in the difficult times of COVID-19 outbreak.

During the interaction, PM Modi also acknowledged the role of children in major behaviour-change campaigns like swachchta movement and said when children got involved in campaigns like handwash campaign during coronavirus crisis, the campaigns caught the imagination of people and achieved success.

He also noted the diversity in the fields in which awards have been given this year.

The Prime Minister observed that when a small idea is supported by the right action, results are impressive and asked the children to believe in action as this interplay of ideas and action will trigger many actions inspiring people for greater things.

He advised the children not to rest on their laurels and that they should continue to strive for better results in their lives.

Union Women & Child Development Minister, Smriti Zubin Irani was also present on the occasion.

Notably, the Government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

In 2021, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.



Live TV