PM Narendra Modi is an 'event manager', has no strategy to deal with COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday made yet another attack on Prime Minister, saying that he does not have any strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress MP from Wayanad even called the PM as an event manager, who only thinks of one event at a time. “The problem is that there is no vaccination strategy. The Prime Minister doesn't think strategically. He is an event manager, he thinks one event at a time,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said.

Questioning the Centre’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gandhi scion said, “The government is not understanding the nature of what they're fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You're creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97% of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3% are vaccinated.’’

The Congress leader reminded how he and his Congress party have repeatedly warned about the danger the deadly coronavirus poses to the country and humanity as a whole and the steps needed to contain it from spreading further.

“We had warned the Government of India about COVID-19 repeatedly. Later, PM Modi had expressed India's victory against COVID-19. This is an evolving disease. Lockdowns and wearing of masks is a temporary solution but vaccine is a permanent solution to COVID,’’ the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of 'achhe din' and said that while the priority of the public is vaccines and inflation, that of the government is fixing its "false image".

He also alleged that the "positivity" claims of the government are a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths. "Priority of the central government - social media, false image. Priority of the public - record-breaking inflation, coronavirus vaccine. What type of 'achhe din' are these," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had promised "achhe din" before coming to power in 2014, claiming that good days are coming after the party assumes power.

"'Positivity' is a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths the PM's actions have caused," he alleged in another tweet.

The Congress had on Wednesday accused the Centre of suppressing COVID-19 death numbers, with Gandhi saying that the numbers do not lie but the government does.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI (Government of India) does," Gandhi had said on Twitter while citing a New York Times's estimate of the number of coronavirus deaths in India.

