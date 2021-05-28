COVID-19 cases decline, India reports 1.86 lakh new cases in single-day, lowest in past 44 days

NEW DELHI: In a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, India recorded 1.86 lakh new cases of coronavirus infections across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, at 1.86 lakh cases, this marks a significant declining trend in new COVID cases and the daily new cases are lowest in the last 44 days.

“At 1.86 lakh cases, a declining trend in new cases continues. Daily new cases are lowest in the last 44 days. Active caseload further declines to 23,43,152 with active cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours,’’ the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, 2,59,459 patient recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours and a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has also increased to 90.34%, the Ministry said. “Weekly positivity rate currently at 10.42% & daily positivity rate at 9.00%, less than 10% for 4 consecutive days,’’ it added.

Further, a total of 20.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

