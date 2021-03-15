PM Narendra Modi is incompetent, cannot run country, says Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Back on campaign trails after leg injury, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (March 15) mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her party's primary rival in the upcoming polls, Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a gathering in Purulia, Banerjee said that the prime minister is not fit to run the country.

"PM is incompetent, cannot run the country," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

She also targeted the party's MPs from the state, saying they have done nothing for the people.

"Many BJP MPs nominated for Bengal elections have done nothing for state," she said.

"They will engineer riots, spread lies if they win polls," she added.

She further claimed that the TMC-led government in the state has done as much work as no other government in the world has been able to do.

"No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as us. Their (BJP) prime minister cannot run the country, totally incompetent," she said.

She reiterated her claim that she was attacked as part of a conspiracy to stop her from campaigning.

"Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal's soil," Banerjee said without naming anyone.

On Sunday, the TMC chief, confined to a wheelchair, held a roadshow in Kolkata.

Last week, Banerjee suffered an injury in her left leg in Nandigram. The Election Commission ruled out the possibility of any conspiracy but pointed to the security lapse.

