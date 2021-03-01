Live: Mamata Banerjee to release first list of TMC candidates

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to release the first list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election 2021 on Monday.

In West Bengal, the assembly election in the Trinamool Congress-led state will be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1. The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

In another update, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccinations is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of the vaccine at AIIMS on Monday morning. He tweeted the picture of the event and has encouraged others to avail the vaccine.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates

Live TV