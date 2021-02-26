Election Commission announces schedule for assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry: Check dates, other details

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 2 said the Election Commission (EC).

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

Assam: The assembly poll in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state will be conducted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

West Bengal: The assembly election in the Trinamool Congress-led state will be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1. The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be conducted in a single phase on April 6.

Kerala: Voting for Kerala assembly elections in a single phase on April 6.

Puducherry: Single-phase voting for Puducherry assembly elections on April 6.

"Nearly 18.68 crore electors to vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations for 824 seats in 4 assembly elections. Voting to take place for 126 seats in Assam, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, 140 in Kerala, 30 in Puducherry," said the Election Commission. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, "Vaccination drive has made situation more conducive for elections, everyone on poll duty declared frontline worker for vaccine purpose." He also said, "Door-to-door campaigning to be restricted to five persons including candidate, road shows can be held. Adequate CAPF deployment will be ensured for assembly polls; critical, vulnerable areas identified and advance teams already deployed."

Arora stated, "Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas. Arrangements to be in place for candidates to file nominations online for five assembly polls, voting to be allowed for extra one hour. All poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for five assemblies."

