Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' for techies, start-ups

This challenge will run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps.

PM Narendra Modi launches &#039;Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge&#039; for techies, start-ups
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 4, 2020) launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to help start-up and tech community achieve the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

"Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world," said PM Modi.

He further added, "To help our start-up and tech community achieve this objective, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology along with Atal Innovation Mission are coming up with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation challenge."

This challenge will run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps.

For the promotion of existing Apps and platforms across the categories of E-learning, Work-from-Home, Gaming, Business, Entertainment, Office Utilities, and Social Networking, Government will provide mentoring, hand-holding and support. Track-01 will work in mission mode for identifying good quality Apps for the leader-board and shall be completed in around a month.

For incubating new apps and platforms, Track-02 initiative will work to help create new champions in India by providing support in ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out along with market access.

"The outcome of this challenge will be to give better visibility and clarity to existing Apps to achieve their goals, and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums with the help of mentorship, tech support and guidance during the entire life-cycle," wrote PM Modi in a Linkedin post.

"This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate and help create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem. Who knows, I may also use some of these Apps made by you :)," wrote PM Modi.

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem
