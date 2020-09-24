PM Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India' protocols on first anniversary of 'Fit India Movement', interacts with fitness enthusiasts

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 24, 2020) interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement.'

The PM also launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ during the online Fit India Dialogue 2020. During the event, the Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event.

The PM also shared a video of his interaction with the noted fitness enthusiasts on his Twitter handle.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor and runner Milind Soman and nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar were among the fitness influencers who participated in the event.

Paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and footballer from Jammu and Kashmir Afshan Ashiq were the first ones to speak at the event.

Jhajharia stressed on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships and Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all women of the country.

Milind Soman said walking for hundreds of kilometers was not a difficult task if one had the mental strength to do it. ‘Fitness knows no limit,’ he said.

On her turn, famous nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar urged people to stick to simple food. “We should not lose health, but weight. We should eat home-made food and avoid packaged food. This is the secret to good health,” she said.

A brainchild of PM Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

Since its launch last year, various events had been organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement like the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes.

These events witnessed the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country.

In times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday said.