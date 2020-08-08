PM Narendra Modi launches week-long campaign 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' to make India free of garbage

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 8, 2020) launched "Gandagi Mukt Bharat", a one-week long campaign for swachhata in the run-up to Independence Day.

During this week, each day till August 15 will have special swachhata initiatives in urban and rural India to re-enforce the jan andolan for swachhata.

PM Modi launched the campaign while inaugurating the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) which is an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra - an interactive experience centre on the #SwachhBharatMission, at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat, New Delhi (1/2) https://t.co/2yd2gKPJWL pic.twitter.com/w6GEXGrDig — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 8, 2020

The RSK is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and was first announced by the Prime Minister in April 2017, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha.

The RSK has a balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations tracking India’s transformation from having over 50 crore people defecating in the open in 2014 to becoming open defecation free in 2019.

PM Modi also took a tour of the three distinct sections of the RSK where he first experienced a unique 360° audio visual immersive show in a Hall 1 which provides an overview of the Swachh Bharat journey.

He then moved to Hall 2 that contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more on the SBM.

PM Modi also saw the installations in the lawn adjacent to RSK which showcase three exhibits which are synonymous with the SBM - Mahatma Gandhi leading people to the Swachhata pledge, Rani Mistris of rural Jharkhand and children swachhagrahis who call themselves Vaanar Sena.

He also briefly visited the RSK souvenir centre and then interacted with 36 school students from Delhi, representing all States and Union Territories of India at the amphitheatre of the RSK.

The children shared their experiences with swachhata activities at home and at school, and their impressions of the RSK.

One of them also asked the Prime Minister what his favourite part of the RSK was, to which the Prime Minister replied that he most enjoyed the portion dedicated to the inspiration of the SBM, Mahatma Gandhi.

After interacting with the children, PM Modi addressed the nation and reminisced the journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission and dedicated the RSK as a permanent tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister @narendramodi also interacts with 36 school students from Delhi, representing all States and Union Territories of India at the amphitheatre of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, adhering to social distancing protocols. (2/2) https://t.co/2yd2gKPJWL pic.twitter.com/T9oBSu0qDy — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 8, 2020

He lauded the people of India for making swachhata a jan andolan and urged them to continue to do so in the future. He reiterated the importance of swachhata in our daily lives, especially during our fight against the coronavirus.

Gajendra Singh Shekhavat, Minister, Jal Shakti and Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State, Jal Shakti were also present on the occasion.