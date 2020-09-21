PM Narendra Modi lays foundation of 9 highway projects, launch optical fibre internet services in Bihar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 21) laid the foundation stone for nine highway projects worth Rs 14,258 crore in Bihar. He also inaugurated the optical fibre internet services ahead of the state assembly elections in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also joined the ceremony via video conference.

During the inauguration event, PM said, ''The country is moving towards its goal of providing internet connectivity to every village in the country. When fast internet will reach every village, it will become easier for the students to study. The children will be able to easily access the world's books, technology at one click.''

PM Modi also spoke on the two Agriculture Reform bill which was passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus. He said, ''yesterday, two farm bills were passed in the Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for the farmers.''

He further assured every farmer that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before and lauded the bill saying, ''These Bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these Bills is not against the agriculture mandis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.''

He also spoke about the progress in Agriculture during his tenure and said that during the Coronavirus pandemic, record purchase of wheat has been made from farmers during the Rabi season. He said, ''Rs 1 lakh 13 thousand crores given to the farmers at MSP. This amount is more than 30% over last year.''

These nine highway projects would cover a cumulative road length of about 350 kilometres. The PMO said in a statement that the proposed highways will pave the way for the state's development as they will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around it.

Movement of people and goods will also improve substantially, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, it added.

The PMO described the optical fibre internet services programme as a prestigious project covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a "digital revolution" to reach the state's remotest corner.

This project will be executed by the combined efforts of Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC).

PM Modi had recently laid the foundation of a number of other development projects, including those related to railways, infrastructure, bridges, drinking water and sanitation, in the state which is set to go to the assembly polls in October-November.