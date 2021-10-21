PM Narendra Modi leads celebrations in Delhi as India crosses 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's mass inoculation drive began to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Prime Minister and the Health Minister interacted with the doctors and the nursing staff their and thanked the frontline workers for their efforts in administering COVID jb to the people of India.

The country is set to witness celebrations and it is expected that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

In a landmark achievement, India`s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday.

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India`s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination.

These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1.

From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.