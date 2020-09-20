PM Narendra Modi likely to hold COVID-19 review meet with Chief Ministers on Sept 23

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus COVID-19 situation in country. According to reports, the meeting will be held on September 23.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the seven states whose Chief Ministers will attend the review meet with the Prime Minister.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of COVID-19 cases breaching the 54 lakh-mark in India as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Sunday (September 20).

As per the available data, a total of 94,612 people recovered from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent, while 92,605 people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619.

The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. There are 10,10,824 active cases in the country which comprises 18.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

As many as 86,752 people have died of the infection in the country.

PM Modi has regularly been holding meetings with union ministers and state Chief Ministers to review the pandemic situation across the country.

The last such meeting was held on August 11 and chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, took part in it.