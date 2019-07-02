PM Narendra Modi likely to issue directives for BJP MPs at parliamentary party meet on Tuesday

The first meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party under Modi 2.0 is slated to take place on Tuesday. All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will attend the meeting.

The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place last Tuesday, but it was cancelled due to sudden demise of BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Madan Lal Saini. Usually when Parliament is in session, the BJP parliamentary party meeting takes place every Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to issue some directives for the BJP MPs during the meeting. He is likely to ask the members to ensure attendance in Parliament, participate in debates and other businesses of the House.

The Members of Parliament will also be asked by the Prime Minister to communicate to the people about work done by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the benefits of farmers, small traders and security personnel during its first month in office.

Another top agenda of the meeting will be Union Budget, which is slated to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Two key bills of Modi 2.0 – Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 – are also likely to come up for discussion during the meeting.

It will be the first time in decades that the BJP parliamentary party meeting will take place in the absence of party veterans like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

The meeting is expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest ever for the BJP in Parliament.