PM Narendra Modi likens LDF to Judas, says alliance betrayed Kerala 'for a few pieces of gold'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 30, 2021) attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and likened the alliance to the Judas. While addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Palakkad, the Prime Minister said that for many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and LDF.

He attacked the incumbent LDF and opposition UDF and alleged a match-fixing by the two fronts.

PM Modi said, "For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voter of Kerala is asking - what is this match-fixing?"

He added, "About LDF it can be said: Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold."

Prime Minister Modi also said, "LDF govt should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees. UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening."

"I am proud to belong to a party that has, is and will always defend the culture of our land," the Prime Minister added.

The PM said that the left parties have been in power many times here, but their leaders still behave like junior level goons or party leaders.

"Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed, hacked, beaten," he alleged.

PM Modi stated that the high number of road-blocks by UDF and LDF has made the speed of development slower.

The Prime Minister was felicitated by 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, following which he expressed, "I am delighted to be in Palakkad and address my first rally in the state from here. The people of Palakkad have had a close bond with our Party."

"Today, I have come among you to seek your blessings for the BJP in the upcoming state elections," he added.

PM said that the youth of Kerala want a change and the BJP assures that change.

"When you vote on the 6th, vote for good governance and development. Vote for a government that guarantees peace and prosperity. Vote for BJP," he said.

PM Modi's address comes ahead of the elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly that will be held in a single phase on April 6, for which, the counting will be done on May 2.