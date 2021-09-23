PM Narendra Modi meets top American CEOs; discuss 5G, start-up, Digital India: PMO

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 23) met with the CEOs of the top technology companies of the United States in Washington DC.

He discussed a wide range of technology-related issues including 5G, start-up and Digital India, the PMO said in a tweet.

The prime minister had a productive interaction with Cristiano R Amon, the President and CEO of electronic major Qualcomm, the PMO said.

“President and CEO of @Qualcomm, @cristianoamon and PM @narendramodi had a productive interaction. PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Mr. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other @_DigitalIndia efforts,” the PMO tweeted.

Following the meeting, Amon said he was proud to have a partnership with India.

“It was a great meeting. We're so proud of a partnership with India. We talked about 5G and its acceleration. We talked about an incredible opportunity to advance the industry not only domestically in India but India as an exporter of technology,” Amon was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We spoke on semiconductors which is an important topic of conversation. We spoke on the opportunity to continue to build an incredible mobile ecosystem developing in India. We're happy with everything we're doing together with India,” he added.

Modi also met Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen. The two discussed smart education for youngsters and enhancement in the field of research, said the PMO.

