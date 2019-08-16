PM Narendra Modi, ministers to pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial on death anniversary

Remembering Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) founder member and tallest leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the party on Friday will pay tribute to the former prime minister on his first death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his cabinet colleagues will visit his memorial, Sadev Atal, at Rajghat in the national capital.

Vajpayee, the BJP stalwart, died on August 16, 2018. The decision was taken by Home Minister Amit Shah and communicated to the party`s working president JP Nadda.

According to ANI, the top brass wants the death anniversary, as one where `every member of BJP family` would remember the tallest leader of the party.

"For this, we will ask every leader, post holder and state unit to ensure tributes to be paid to Vajpayee ji in every district. Leaders need to ensure that it must be done keeping in mind the stature of the leader to whom we will pay tribute," a senior leader of the party had claimed that many BJP cadres independently organizing tributes for the leader and this includes cultural evenings to remember Vajpayee.