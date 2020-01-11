हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on two-day Kolkata visit from today; may share dias with Mamata Banerjee

Huge security has been put in place in Kolkata after it was reported that several outfits and political parties are planning agitation as PM Modi's convoy arrives in the city today. 

PM Narendra Modi on two-day Kolkata visit from today; may share dias with Mamata Banerjee
File photo

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage twice during his two-day visit to Kolkata starting today. The PM will visit Bengal on Saturday (January 11) and will attend a series of inaugurations and celebrations. According to sources, Mamata, who has also been invited for two programs, may attend both; however, there has been no word from Trinamool Congress on the same 

Mamata will call on the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan where PM Modi will be staying overnight.

Huge security has been put in place in view of protests threatened by numerous outfits and groups against PM Modi's arrival in the state. On Friday, apparently over security concerns, the authorities advance the arrival of PM Modi to the airport here by an hour on Saturday in order to enable him to take a helicopter ride to the city proper.

Modi was earlier scheduled to arrive at 5 pm and go straight to the Old Currency Building in central Kolkata for an official programme. But as per the changed schedule, he will now arrive by an Indian Air Force flight at 4 pm, and then he would be flown in a helicopter to the city`s Race Course. With the early onset of an evening in the ongoing winter season, it wouldn`t have been possible for the helicopter to land in Race Course had the prime minister arrived at 5 pm.

Stringent security is being put in place for the Prime Minister's tour, amid security forces' apprehensions that a couple of organisations could try to organise large-scale protests including black flag demonstrations at the NSCBI Airport and on the streets. Also, it has now been decided that the Prime Minister would go to Belur Math - global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission - on a launch over the river Ganga.

However, there could be last-minute changes in the Prime Minister's schedule in view of intensifying protests in the city and the rest of Bengal on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Tags:
Narendra ModiMamata BanerjeeKolkataWest BengalTrinamool Congress
Next
Story

'Tiranga Yatra' not for politics but for fulfilling ideals of Gandhi, Ambedkar, says Owaisi

Must Watch

PT4M4S

DNA: Non Stop News; January 10, 2020