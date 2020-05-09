PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to political leader and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. Gokhale was born on May 9 in 1866 at erstwhile Bombay Presidency.

PM Modi paid his respects to the leader by remembering his oustanding contributions in the field of education and social reforms. “Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment. He also provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement”, the PM Modi wrote.

Gokhale is also revered for his leadership in India's freedom struggle against the British. He was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and the founder of the Servants of India Society.

He passed away on February 19, 1915 at the age of 48.