हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gopal Krishna Gokhale

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to political leader and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. Gokhale was born on May 9 in 1866 at erstwhile Bombay Presidency.

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to political leader and social reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. Gokhale was born on May 9 in 1866 at erstwhile Bombay Presidency.

PM Modi paid his respects to the leader by remembering his oustanding contributions in the field of education and social reforms. “Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment. He also provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement”, the PM Modi wrote.

Gokhale is also revered for his leadership in India's freedom struggle against the British. He was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and the founder of the Servants of India Society. 

He passed away on February 19, 1915 at the age of 48.

Tags:
Gopal Krishna Gokhale
Next
Story

Centre issues revised policy for coronavirus patients, only severe COVID-19 patients to be tested before discharge
  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Minister of Jal Shakti also condemns the FIR lodged in Kerala against Sudhir Chaudhary