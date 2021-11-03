PM Narendra Modi plays drums during his interaction with Indians in Scotland - WATCH

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the drums on Tuesday and interacted with several members of the Scottish Indian community who had gathered to bid him farewell before he left for India, after his two-day visit to Glasgow for the United Nations COP26. ‘Climate Change Summit.

As Prime Minister Modi departed for the airport, he was greeted with rhythmic drumming and enthusiastic cheers, as a huge crowd – many dressed in traditional Indian clothing and turbans – gathered for him to say goodbye before leaving for India.

In addition to shaking hands and greeting several members of the community, PM Modi joined in the festivities and played the drums for a few beats alongside the drummers, who cheered him on.

PM Modi also interacted with several families in the crowd, affectionately patting some of the children on the head and reaching out to shake hands with some of the younger ones in the group

A few in the crowd even got autographs.

During his visit, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts of the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy, France among others. Prime Minister announced five "amrit tatva" at the COP26 Summit including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070, while delivering the National Statement on Monday.

He said that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030. Underlining the concerns of the developing nations at the COP26 the prime minister announced the one-word moment, LIFE...L, I, F, E, i.e. Lifestyle For Environment while delivering the National Statement on Monday.

COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), was held from November 1-2.

Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries attended the summit. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also attended the launch event of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States here and announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring through satellite.

He also participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event on Tuesday and laid stress on four aspects in infrastructure creation including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

On the sidelines of COP-26, the Prime Minister met various leaders including, UP PM Boris Johnson, Nepal`s counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and others. Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, PM Modi participated in the G20 summit in Rome. He also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the sidelines of the G20.

On Saturday, PM Modi had met Pope Francis and presented him a silver candle stand and a book on India`s commitment to the environment during their meeting at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. Prime Minister also invited Pope to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour.

Watch PM Modi beating drums in Glasgow, Scotland