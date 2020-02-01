PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh greet Indian Coast Guard on foundation day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 1) greeted the Indian Coast Guard on their Foundation Day, recognising their efforts to keep the coasts safe.

"Greetings to the Indian Coast Guard on their Foundation Day. Our Coast Guard has made a mark due to their remarkable efforts to keep our coasts safe. Their concern towards the marine ecosystem is also noteworthy," Modi tweeted today.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too extended his warm greetings and wishes to all Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families on the foundation day. "Warm greetings and best wishes to all Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families on the occasion of their Foundation Day. The @IndiaCoastGuard has been performing its duties as the 'Sentinals of our seas'. They are keeping our seas safe. I salute them for their services," Rajnath tweeted.

The Indian Coast Guard came into existence on this day in 1977.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is an armed force that protects India's maritime interests and enforces maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on 18 August 1978 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament of India as an independent Armed force of India. It operates under the Ministry of Defence.

The Coast Guard works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs) and the Central and State police forces.