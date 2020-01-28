हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lala Lajpat Rai

PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on 155th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage and stated that tales of his commitment towards the nation will always inspire countrymen. 

PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on 155th birth anniversary

The nation paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on Tuesday on his 155th birth anniversary. Popularly known as Punjab Kesari, he played a pivotal role in the Independence movement of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage and stated that tales of his commitment towards the nation will always inspire countrymen. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His saga of sacrificing his life for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen."

Calling him an exceptional leader, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the great freedom fighter. "I bow to great freedom fighter and a true nationalist, Lala Lajpat Rai on his jayanti. The nation pays heartfelt tributes to Lalaji, an exceptional leader and mentor, for his immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle," Singh tweeted.

The freedom fighter died on November 17, 1928, of a heart attack. 

Tags:
Lala Lajpat RaiNarendra ModiRajnath SinghLala Lajpat Rai birth anniversary
Giriraj Singh draws similarities between Shaheen Bagh protest site, Attari-Wagah border after Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary denied entry

