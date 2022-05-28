New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat on Saturday morning (May 28) to address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and other inaugural activities. On his arrival, he inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot which is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

News agency ANI shared pictures of the inaugural event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/M92aXgpDWF — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and inspects the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/xFbILC9nvD — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally shortly at Atkot, Rajkot in Gujarat. Earlier, he inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital here. pic.twitter.com/bj1ZC2Kx7R — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

During his visit, PM Modi will also visit and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol. As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the public after the hospital inauguration.

Prime minister will also address the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at 4 pm today, and later on inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalol.

