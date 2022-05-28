हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Hospital inauguration done, PM addresses public rally at Atkot

PM Modi in Gujarat: During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol.

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Hospital inauguration done, PM addresses public rally at Atkot
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat on Saturday morning (May 28) to address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and other inaugural activities. On his arrival, he inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot which is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

News agency ANI shared pictures of the inaugural event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 

During his visit, PM Modi will also visit and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol. As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the public after the hospital inauguration.

ALSO READ: PM Modi pays tribute to 'hard-working son of mother Bharti' Veer Savarkar on birth anniversary

Prime minister will also address the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at 4 pm today, and later on inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalol. 

(With agency inputs)

