New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on Saturday (May 28, 2022) to address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions. During his visit, PM Modi will also visit a newly-built hospital and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol. As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the prime minister will visit the newly built Matushri K D P Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot in Rajkot at around 10 am, followed by his address at a public function at the venue.

Prime minister will also address the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at 4 pm today, and later on inaugurate a Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant built at IFFCO, Kalol.

PM Modi to address seminar

PMO said that the cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are over 84,000 societies in the cooperative sector in the state with about 231 lakh members.

In yet another step towards further strengthening the cooperative movement in Gujarat, a seminar on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' attended by leaders of various cooperative institutions will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The statement added that over 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state will participate in the seminar.

PM Modi to inaugurate Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant

To further provide farmers with the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, the prime minister will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crore.

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been set up keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh 500-ml bottles daily.

PM Modi to visit newly-built hospital

The Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital, which is being visited by the prime minister in Rajkot, is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

