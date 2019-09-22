PM Narendra Modi reaches Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event, meets CEOs of oil companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held round table meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of oil companies in Houston on Sunday hours before the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event. PM Modi arrived in Houston on Saturday and was accorded a very warm reception by members of the Indian community in the city.

Unites States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the CEOs from the energy sector in Houston. pic.twitter.com/b47sR5E8M8 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

The prime minister arrived in Houston for the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event in which he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. US President Donald Trump is also scheduled to attend and address the event. Shortly after his arrival in Houston, PM Modi posted a tweet saying that it's bright here in Houston. The prime minister also said that he is looking forward to a wide range of programmes in Houston. The 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium in Houston will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

"Howdy Houston!It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," he tweeted.

Howdy Houston! It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2019

This is PM Modi’s first visit to the US after being elected to power for the second term. After addressing the 'Howdy, Modi' event, the prime minister is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The theme of this year’s UNGA session is “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action, and inclusion”. Before departing for the US, the prime minister had said that during his stay in the US he will reiterate New Delhi's commitment to reformed multilateralism, which is effective and responsive.

During his first tenure as Prime Minister, Modi visited US on six occasion. Large gathering of Indian community members were held in New York and San Jose during his visits.