PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Attack On Donald Trump, Says, 'No Place For Violence In Politics'

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, the shooting incident at former President Donald Trump during the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania has sparked widespread condemnation from several prominent leaders across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the shooting incident and said the violence has no place in politics and democracies.

PM Modi shared a post on the social media handle X and wished a speedy recovery to former President Donald Trump.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," the post read.

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… July 14, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also expressed his concern over the shooting incident at Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential elections campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Albanese shared a post on X and said that there is no place for violence in the democratic process.

"The incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe," the post read.

The incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process.



I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 14, 2024

The shooting took place during Trump's rally on Saturday. After the incident, the video went viral which shows the former President bleeding from his ear. After the incident, Trump was immediately rushed off stage by US Secret Service agents.

One attendee died from a gunshot wound sustained during the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, CNN reported, citing Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger.