PM Narendra Modi recalls surgical strikes; says couldn't sleep that night, three years ago

Paying glowing tribute to Indian soldiers on the third anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he kept awake on that night of September 28, exactly three years ago. The prime minister made the remarks while addressing BJP leaders and workers who had gathered at Palam Airport on Saturday to welcome him from his week-long visit to the United States of America.

“It was also the night of September 28 three years ago when I couldn’t sleep all night, waiting for the phone to ring, that night of September 28 scripted a golden story of our soldiers valour who conducted the surgical strike. I bow before the courage of our soldiers today," said PM Modi.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in Delhi: 3 years ago, on 28 Sept only, the brave soldiers of my country had showcased the glory of India before the world by executing the surgical strike. Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/3EKiodnwMM — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

The Army had carried out surgical strikes on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016 to avenge the Uri terror attack in which 17 Army personnel were martyred. In 2018, the Army had released the video of the whole operation which shows the Indian bravehearts demolishing terror launch pads. The video was captured through cameras mounted on the helmets of the commandos and drones hovering in the sky.

Seven terror launch pads were destroyed in a nearly five-hour-long operation, conducted days after PM Modi had warned that the perperators of Uri attack would not go unpunished. The operation was conducted between 500 metres to three kilometres across the LoC. Commandoes of Army special forces were para-dropped into the Pakistani territory by ALH Dhruv helicopters. The operation was monitored from New Delhi by the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the then Army chief General Dalbir Singh.

Remembering that operation, the Prime Minister said, “That day marked the victory of India’s brave soldiers, who did surgical strike and made the country proud.” PM Modi's remarks on the surgical strikes come at a time when Pakistan is trying desperately to push in terrorists inside India to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad's desperation to unleash mayhem in India has increased manifold after August 5 when PM Modi-led government at the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.