PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome In Doha, Holds Talks With Emir Of Qatar

New Delhi: On the second day of his official visit to Qatar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and received a ceremonial welcome in Doha. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting, which was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between India and Qatar in various sectors, such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia and stressed the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region. The Qatar Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed the relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, commerce and investment.

Prime Minister Modi also met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and had a cordial conversation on strengthening the India-Qatar friendship. PM Modi posted on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship."

MEA spokesperson Randir Jaiswal tweeted, "Furthering India - Qatar partnership! PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others."

Prime Minister Modi also attended a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Qatar in his honour. He was greeted warmly by the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in Doha, who chanted "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." PM Modi interacted with them and accepted gifts like books from some of them. He also shook hands with them and posed for pictures.

PM Modi arrived in Qatar on Wednesday night after inaugurating the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and holding several bilateral meetings with prominent leaders. His visit to Qatar came after a major diplomatic victory for India, as eight Indian Navy veterans who were sentenced to death in Qatar on charges of espionage, were released by Doha on Monday. Seven of them have returned to India, while the eighth one is expected to return soon, according to the MEA.