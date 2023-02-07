topStoriesenglish2570564
PM Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey as Gift

PM Modi in December last year congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup where the team secured a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over France.

Feb 07, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey as Gift

Bengaluru: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a jersey of the Argentinian football team, featuring World Cup-winning champion Lionel Messi`s name by the president of YPF from Argentina Pablo Gonzalez on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Last year in December, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

PM Modi had also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup, stating that millions of Indians are celebrating the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi.

