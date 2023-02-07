PM Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey as Gift

Bengaluru: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a jersey of the Argentinian football team, featuring World Cup-winning champion Lionel Messi`s name by the president of YPF from Argentina Pablo Gonzalez on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Last year in December, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Pablo Gonzalez, President of YPF from Argentina, gifted a Lionel Messi football jersey to PM Modi on the sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/45SegRxfYR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

PM Modi had also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup, stating that millions of Indians are celebrating the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi.