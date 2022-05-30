हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM CARES for children

PM Narendra Modi releases benefits under PM CARES for children scheme, says 'Maa Bharti is with you'

Addressing the function virtually, PM Modi said, "I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity."

PM Narendra Modi releases benefits under PM CARES for children scheme, says &#039;Maa Bharti is with you&#039;
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 30) released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing. Under the scheme, a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been handed over to the children during the programme. The Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children. 

Addressing the function virtually, PM Modi said, "I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity."

He said, "no effort/support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, 'Maa Bharti' is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM Cares. This isn't just a mere effort of one individual, institution or govt. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money."

"PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you," ANI report quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi further said, "Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM Cares for Children', from this free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will also be available." 

Under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, those children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic will get support.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance, according to Prime Minister`s Office communique.

The government also launched an online portal to register children. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM CARES for childrenAyushman Health CardAyushman Bharat SchemePM ModiPM CARES fundsChildren schemesPM cares scheme how to apply
Next
Story

Viral Video: Parrot talks to woman in Hindi, calls her mummy asking for chai in hilarious clip - WATCH

Must Watch

PT7M48S

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Family refuses to conduct post-mortem