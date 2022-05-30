New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 30) released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing. Under the scheme, a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has been handed over to the children during the programme. The Prime Minister transferred scholarships to school-going children.

Addressing the function virtually, PM Modi said, "I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity."

He said, "no effort/support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, 'Maa Bharti' is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM Cares. This isn't just a mere effort of one individual, institution or govt. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money."

"PM Cares fund helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you," ANI report quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi further said, "Children are also being given Ayushman Health Card through 'PM Cares for Children', from this free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs will also be available."

Under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, those children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic will get support.

PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021, to support children who have lost both their parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from March 11, 2020, to February 28, 2022.

The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, and equipping them for self-sufficient existence with the financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance, according to Prime Minister`s Office communique.

The government also launched an online portal to register children. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.

