Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the development work going on in Kedarnath Dham and also the ongoing efforts to further increase the divinity of the Dham.

PM Narendra Modi reviews development work at Kedarnath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the development work going on in Kedarnath Dham and also the ongoing efforts to further increase the divinity of the Dham.

The discussions centred around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya's samadhi sthal, maintaining swachhata and ensuring extensive development.

The review also focussed on ensuring that travellers get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route and arrangements be made to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage through technology.

Narendra ModiKedarnath dham
