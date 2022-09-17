PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: Karnataka CM Bommai dedicates Urban Primary Health Centre to public today

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will be dedicating a comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) to the public on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday. Today BJP is celebrating the birthday of PM Modi with extensive programmes. This Urban Primary Health Centre is said to be the country's first of its kind. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Minister and Malleswara constituency MLA Dr Ashwath Narayan stated that the PHC is equipped to provide many services such as testing, diagnostic, treatment, and medicine for free or at a low cost. "The CUPHC is the result of collaboration between BBMP and Manipal Health Enterprises. It includes laboratory, digital x-ray, ultrasound scanning, PFT and ECG services also," says Narayan. The minister went on to say that the centre also houses eye testing, physiotherapy, ICU, dental testing, and the Prime Minister's Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

"The hospital will be integrated with the `command centre` which is also located in the constitution to provide appropriate consultation and assistance for the treatment of ailments like heart disease etc. The centre also has an in-patient department and EMR system," he added

CUPHCs have been established in the constituency at Nagappa Block, Gandhi Grama, Yeshwantpur, and Mathikere, and will begin operations within a month. According to the minister, an MOU was signed with the Manipal group of hospitals to provide treatments that are not available at the centre.

The minister quotes "The hospital has an oxygen facility with a gas pipeline and generator also. Doctors have been appointed under BBMP and National Health Mission. A total of 150 patients can be treated on a day. An MoU has been signed with Manipal Group of Hospitals to provide treatments which are not available at the centre.

(With Agencies Inputs)