PM Narendra Modi’s security lapse: BJP slams Punjab govt, MHA seeks report

New Delhi: The BJP leaders have slammed the Congress-led Punjab government over "major lapse" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security after he was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday (January 5) owing to blockade by some protesters.

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Punjab government of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" PM Modi's programmes in the state. "Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear," Nadda tweeted.

प्रदर्शनकारियों को प्रधानमंत्री जी के रास्ते में जाने दिया गया और उनकी सुरक्षा से समझौता किया गया जबकि पंजाब के मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी ने एसपीजी को आश्वासन दिया था कि रास्ता पूरी तरह से साफ है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

In another tweet, he alleged, "To make matters worse, Chief Minister Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles."

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री चन्नी ने फोन पर बात करने या इस मामले का समाधान करने से इनकार कर दिया। पंजाब सरकार द्वारा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली रणनीति, लोकतांत्रिक सिद्धांतों में विश्वास रखने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को कष्ट पहुंचाएगी और उन्हें व्यथित करेगी। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

Nadda added that BJP will not allow "such poor mentality to hinder the progress of Punjab and will continue our efforts for the development of Punjab."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala put out a series of tweets in his reply to Nadda's allegations. He said BJP cancelled Modi's rally as "there were no crowds to listen to Modiji." He also claimed, "PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road."

7. Post Farmer’s agitation, Modi Govt chose to totally ignore these promises. 8. Finally, the reason for canceling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blame game & introspect on BJP’s anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to Farmers first! https://t.co/kScLtNq3gg — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

4. PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road. 5. Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against PM’s visit & Union Min, Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them. https://t.co/kScLtN8rRG — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma also blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government for the security lapse.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the incident a matter of shame and slammed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for "not addressing" the issue. "It's a matter of shame that PM Modi's cavalcade was stopped by protesters on his way to launch development schemes for welfare of Punjab. This is a serious security lapse & the fact that the Punjab CM didn't address the issue makes matters even worse," ANI quoted him as saying.

He also demanded a high-level probe into the incident. "While PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Congress is least interested in development & only wants to play politics. Such a security breach in the crucial border state must be enquired at the highest levels," he further said.

While PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Congress is least interested in development & only wants to play politics. Such a security breach in the crucial border state must be enquired at the highest levels: Assam CM HB Sarma — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Following the incident, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur has been postponed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the incident. In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the PM's travel near Punjab's Hussainiwala, his convoy decided to return. The ministry directed the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

