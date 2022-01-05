हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi’s security lapse: BJP slams Punjab govt, MHA seeks report

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Punjab government of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" PM Modi's programmes in the state.

Pic Courtesy: ANI
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The BJP leaders have slammed the Congress-led Punjab government over "major lapse" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security after he was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday (January 5) owing to blockade by some protesters. 

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Punjab government of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" PM Modi's programmes in the state. "Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear," Nadda tweeted. 

In another tweet, he alleged, "To make matters worse, Chief Minister Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles." 

Nadda added that BJP will not allow "such poor mentality to hinder the progress of Punjab and will continue our efforts for the development of Punjab." 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala put out a series of tweets in his reply to Nadda's allegations. He said BJP cancelled Modi's rally as "there were no crowds to listen to Modiji." He also claimed, "PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road." 

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma also blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government for the security lapse.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the incident a matter of shame and slammed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for "not addressing" the issue. "It's a matter of shame that PM Modi's cavalcade was stopped by protesters on his way to launch development schemes for welfare of Punjab. This is a serious security lapse & the fact that the Punjab CM didn't address the issue makes matters even worse," ANI quoted him as saying. 

He also demanded a high-level probe into the incident. "While PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Congress is least interested in development & only wants to play politics. Such a security breach in the crucial border state must be enquired at the highest levels," he further said. 

Following the incident, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur has been postponed. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the incident. In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the PM's travel near Punjab's Hussainiwala, his convoy decided to return. The ministry directed the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said. 

(With agency inputs)

