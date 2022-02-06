PM Narendra Modi’s swipe at Akhilesh Yadav: ‘Support for BJP making people seeing Lord Krishna in dreams’

New Delhi: Intensifying attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 6) said that after looking at massive support for the BJP, people are seeing "Lord Krishna in their dreams".

Modi’s comment was a dig at SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav who had earlier claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that his party would form the government and establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in Uttar Pradesh.

"Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams,” PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Addressing voters in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr virtually, the PM hit out the previous UP governments claiming they were not concerned with faith or people's needs and their only agenda was to “loot the state”. He added that the people have decided that development will be the biggest issue in these assembly polls.

"Those who were in power earlier were not concerned with faith or your needs. Their only agenda was to loot UP," Modi alleged.

The PM further said, "The people of UP have bluntly said that no matter how much politics some people do on the basis of money, muscle power, casteism, communalism, they will not get the love of the public." He also said that people's blessings are with those who "serve them by becoming their 'sevak' (servant)".

In these high-octane elections, BJP is vying to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and form the government again in this crucial state.

Elections to 403 Assembly seats in UP will be held in seven phases. The poll dates in the state are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

