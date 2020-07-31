हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid ul Adha

PM Narendra Modi sends Eid ul Adha greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, assures support on health sector

PM said, "We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries."

PM Narendra Modi sends Eid ul Adha greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, assures support on health sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Friday sending greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Adha and assuring support for the country's health sector amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting that the festival of Eid ul Adha which is also celebrated in India shows "deep historical and cultural links" between both the countries, PM said, "We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries."

Lauding the steps taken by the Bangladesh government to deal with the COVID crisis, the PM said he is "confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times". He added that India remains "available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector".

India in its second tranche of COVID-19 emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh sent 100,000 Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medicine tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves. The first tranche consisted of 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head-cover. 

Both leaders had spoken to each other on April 29 to discuss the regional situation in the wake of the pandemic. 

Tags:
Eid ul AdhaNarendra ModiBangladeshSheikh Hasina
Next
Story

Indian Army intercepts terrorists along LoC infiltrating in Jammu and Kashmir, recover weapons and warlike stores
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M54S

Taal Thok Ke: Who ‘murdered’ Sushant Suicide ‘Case’?