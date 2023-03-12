topStoriesenglish2582714
PM Narendra Modi Shares 'Interesting' Anecdote By Australian Minister, Says, 'Happy To Hear This...'

After the Australian Prime Minister's visit to India, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share an anecdote he was told about by the Australian trade minister.

Edited By:  Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PM Modi shared an anecdote told to him by the Australian trade minister
  • The minister had accompanied the Australian PM on his India visit
  • The PM also shared photos related to the anecdote on Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an anecdote that was narrated to him by Australian trade minister Don Farrell about how one of his teachers had migrated from Goa, and said that it underlines the rich cultural connection between India and Australia.

Farrell had accompanied Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was in India last week on an official visit.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting? he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."

"Mrs. Ebert, her husband, and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia," Modi said.
Ebert's daughter Leonie went on to be the president of the South Australian Institute of Teachers, he said.

"I was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connect between India and Australia. It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly," Modi said.

