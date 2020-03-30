PM Narendra Modi shares yoga videos, urges people to remain fit during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 30) posted animated yoga videos in response to a query during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show on Sunday (March 29) about how he was maintaining his fitness amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The videos posted by the prime minister depict various yoga asanas that are practised by him to remain fit and active.

"During yesterday's #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly," the PM tweeted.

"I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others...The Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing," he added.

On Sunday, during his "Mann ki Baat" episode since the imposition og 21-day lockdown on April 24, the prime minister also narrated about what people across India are during while remaining indoors during the lockdown.

"I saw on social media people are dusting off their tablas and Veenas and practicing. You should do the same. Re-explore your passion, look inwards instead of going out," said the Prime Minister.

"I will post videos on social media on what I do. Maybe you can use the videos. I am not a fitness expert, nor a yoga teacher. I am only a yoga practitioner. Maybe these will help you during the corona lockdown," suggested PM Modi.