PM Narendra Modi slams Congress over farm laws, says burning of tractor 'an insult to farmers'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 29) launched an attack on Congress party and said that they have a habit of protesting against every good thing that the BJP government does. PM made this statement in the wake of the ongoing nationwide protest against the farm laws.

PM Modi went on to prove his point and gave example of Ram Temple and surgical strike. He said that four years ago when the country's Bravehearts carried out surgical strike & destroyed bases of terror, these people (opposition) were demanding evidence of surgical strike.

He added that some parties were earlier opposing the construction of Ram temple and then started opposing the Bhoomipujan. He blamed the opposition party for protesting just for their self benefits.

PM Modi made these statements while he was addressing the country during the launch f six mega projects in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the farm laws, he said, ''Several reforms, related to farmers, labourers & health, were brought during the recently concluded Parliament session. These reforms will strengthen labourers, youth, women, farmers of the nation. But the nation can see how some people are opposing it just for the sake of it.''

''Farmers can now sell their produce to anyone, anywhere. But when centre is giving farmers their rights, these people are opposing it. They don't want farmers to sell their produce in open market, they want middlemen to earn profit. They're opposing the freedom of farmers,'' he added.

The six projects launched by PM Modi include the construction of a 68 MLD STP, up-gradation of the existing 27 MLD at Jagjeetpur, in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai, in Haridwar. The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of PPP. In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat will be inaugurated.

The logo of Jal Jeevan Mission and ‘Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis under Jal Jeevan Mission’ was also unveiled by Prime Minister.