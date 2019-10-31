PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted, "A humble tribute to the former Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary."

___ __ _____ ____________ _______ ______ _____ __ ____ _________ __ ______ ____________ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the late Prime Minister on her 35th death anniversary today.

Several Congress leaders including interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, BS Hooda paid tribute to the ex-PM at the Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her death anniversary.

Delhi: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi & Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/pOWpY5wz6b — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was assassinated by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.