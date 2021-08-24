PM Narendra Modi speaks to German counterpart Angela Merkel, discusses situation in Afghanistan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 23, 2021) spoke to his German counterpart Angela Merkel and discussed the Afghanistan crisis and other issues.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in the war-torn country and its implications on the region and the world. The PMO also informed that Modi and Merkel emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merkel also exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

They also emphasised the commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

