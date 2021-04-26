हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden over phone as India battles COVID-19 crisis

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday evening. It is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with United States President Joe Biden on Monday evening (April 26), official sources said. Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India.

The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," US President Biden said in a tweet.

The talk between the two world leaders comes a day after the United States announced assistance to India in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis. Washington also announced raw material for the manufacture of the vaccines in India.

