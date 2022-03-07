PM Narendra Modi speaks to Ukraine Prez, thanks him for safe evacuation of Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 7) had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed gratitude to Ukrainian officials for facilitating the evacuation of Indians, especially students from the war-torn country, reported ANI.

The call between the two leaders lasted for over 35 minutes.

Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia & Ukraine: GoI Sources (File pics) pic.twitter.com/oCej7bZZzB — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

“Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine,” government sources told ANI.

The prime minister also thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. PM sought continued support from the Govt of Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy, ANI added.

Today's call came amid the ongoing Russian offensive of Ukraine and multiple requests by the Ukrainian side, including by Ukraine’s foreign minister for New Delhi to play a more active role.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to Russian President Putin to stop the ongoing invasion of his country.

So far, PM Modi has spoken to the Russian President twice.

During his first conversation with President Putin on February 24, PM appealed for cessation of violence and return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

Live TV