NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To US President Joe Biden, Discusses Peace In Ukraine, Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh

In a post on X, PM Modi shared insights from his discussion with US President Joe Biden, emphasizing India's unwavering support for the early return of peace and stability in Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 10:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today engaged in a detailed phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, where they discussed a range of regional and global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared insights from their discussion, emphasizing India's unwavering support for the early return of peace and stability in Ukraine. The leaders exchanged views on how to address the conflict and its global implications, reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

The conversation also touched on the recent unrest in Bangladesh, with both leaders expressing concern over the situation. PM Modi and President Biden stressed the importance of restoring normalcy in Bangladesh at the earliest and ensuring the safety and security of minority communities, particularly Hindus, in the country.

This discussion underscores the shared commitment of India and the United States to promoting peace and stability across the globe, while also focusing on the protection of vulnerable communities in regions experiencing turmoil. Hindu community in Bangladesh has been under attack lately after the student protest turned violent and took a radical aproach. Despite the formaton of an interim government in Bangladesh, normalcy is yet to return in the country.

The conversation with regards to Ukraine took place after PM Modi's recent visit to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

