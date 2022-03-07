PM Narendra Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin; seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine at earliest

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed with him the issue of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy at the earliest.

“PM Modi spoke on the phone to Russian President Putin. The phone call lasted for about 50 min. They discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams,” news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying.

During their conversation, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. In his turn, President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the announcement of the ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy, the sources said.

In phone talks that lasted for 50 minutes, PM Modi also urged Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams, the sources said.

They said the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine, adding that Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian teams. It was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.

PM Modi earlier had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the ongoing war with Rusia and the overall situation there. Zelenskyy informed PM Modi about the need to counter the "Russian aggression'' against his country.

"Informed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression,'' President Zelenskyy tweeted after his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi that lasted for around 35 minutes.

"India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,'' Zelenskyy added. It was the second telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Zelenskyy after the conflict began in Ukraine.

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy amid intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. India has brought back nearly 16,000 of its nationals in 76 flights under mission "Operation Ganga" which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, according to officials in New Delhi.

India has been urging both Russian and Ukrainian authorities to create a safe passage for the students to either move to the Russian border or to western Ukraine for their exit to Romania, Hungary or Poland.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis and reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence. Earlier, the Russian authorities said it would begin a ceasefire on Monday and open "humanitarian corridors" in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

