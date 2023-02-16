topStoriesenglish2574059
‘PM Narendra Modi Takes Israel’s Help To Win Elections’: Congress Makes Serious Accusations

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Israeli team is responsible for spreading fake news and disinformation on widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Gmail and alleged the BJP’s IT cell has mirrored the modus operandi of “Jorge Team.”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Continuing its tirade against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the main opposition party Congress has made serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress has accused the Prime Minister of taking help from Israeli agencies to win elections in the country and to remain in power. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congres spokespersons – Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate – alleged that PM Modi is playing with democracy, he is influencing elections in the country with the help of Israeli agencies.

The Congress leaders alleged that democracy is in danger in India since the Prime Minister is conspiring against the country by colluding with foreign leaders and agencies.

 

 

Shrinate went on to claim that a group of international journalists has claimed that Israeli contractors have influenced three elections in the world. Their main tactic is to spread lies. Traces of these agencies working secretly have also been found in India. “This cannot happen without the consent of the government,” she said adding that “their method of spreading propaganda and lies matches with that of the BJP IT cell.”

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that when the yatra was in progress, the BJP IT cell spread a lie that the girl who raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans had met Rahul Gandhi. Similarly, a statement of Rahul Gandhi was also wrongly linked to the Udaipur massacre by the BJP’s IT Cell.

Congress spokespersons further alleged that the BJP's tall claims on Nagaland's development were far from the ground reality and that the northeastern state was still grappling with widespread unemployment, lack of good roads, electricity and water supply. 

Two big cities of the state, Dimapur and Kohima, are still struggling with erratic electricity, water supply and bad roads, due to which the situation in other cities of the state is even worse and the youth do not have employment, they alleged. 

