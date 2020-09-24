PM Narendra Modi teases Milind Soman on his age, asks if he is actually that old

To mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with fitness influencers and enthusiasts from across the country. Prominent influencers included model-actor and runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Calling Milind Soman 'Made in India Milind', PM Modi said that his passion for fitness can be gauged from the conversation. The PM called Milind inspiring and also lauded his mother who is equally passionate about fitness. "You can gauge the passion of Milind Soman towards fitness from this conversation. Inspiring! His Mother is equally passionate about fitness...," tweeted the PM.

You can gauge the passion of @milindrunning towards fitness from this conversation. Inspiring! His Mother is equally passionate about fitness... #NewIndiaFitIndia https://t.co/5Kdey3mJfr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

At the beginning of their conversation, PM Modi asked Soman a question on his actual age in jest. Citing the people who discuss Soman's age online, the PM asked, “Whatever is said about your age online, is it your actual age or is it something else?”

A chuckling Soman said, "Many people ask me your age is 55...In 2012, I ran from Delhi-Mumbai. They ask how can I run at this age? I tell them my mother is 81 and I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an inspiration for me and many other people."

He pointed out that the older generation used to walk up to 50 KM a day and women in villages still do so for daily chores like fetching water and in fields. "But in cities we have technology. The more we keep sitting, our energy and fitness fall down. It is normal for any person to run up to 100 KM a day," he said. PM Modi said that he had been forwarded a video of his mother doing push-ups and watched it five times.

He also said that walking for hundreds of kilometres was not a difficult task if one had the mental strength to do it. ‘Fitness knows no limit,’ he said.

PM Modi said, "Fitness is the key to competition." He added that during the coronavirus COVID-19 times fitness has got a new definition and it has become a people`s movement, necessary for every age group. "Fitness ki dose aadha ghanta roz" (A dose of fitness for half an hour daily)", the PM said. He said a family which plays and exercises together has an emotional bonding which has been proved during COVID-19 times.

A brainchild of PM Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. Since its launch in 2019, various events had been organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement like the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes. These events witnessed the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country.

In times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday said.

The PM also launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ during the online Fit India Dialogue 2020. During the event, the Prime Minister also shared his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event. The PM also shared a video of his interaction with the noted fitness enthusiasts on his Twitter handle.

The PM also interacted with paralympic javelin gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and footballer from Jammu and Kashmir Afshan Ashiq were the first ones to speak at the event. Jhajharia stressed on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships and Ashiq said she ensured her physical fitness by waking up early and working out to become an inspiration for all women of the country.