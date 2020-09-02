हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address 3rd US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on September 3

The USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the US.  

PM Narendra Modi to address 3rd US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on September 3
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to deliver a special keynote address at the third US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual Leadership Summit on Thursday (September 3, 2020).

PM Modi will start his address at 9 PM IST through video conference, said the Prime Minister's Office.

The theme of the 5-day summit that began on August 31 is “US-India Navigating New Challenges” which covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India’s Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities and Challenges in Tech Space.

It also covers the Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.

Union Ministers and senior officials are also participating in the virtual summit.

Notably, the USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the US and was established in 2017. The USISPF plays a significant role in fostering a robust and dynamic relationship between the two countries through policy advocacy aimed to drive economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment-creation, and innovation to create a more inclusive society.

